Lumify Exceptional ultrasound from your smart device

Lumify

Exceptional ultrasound from your smart device

Features
Seamless information sharing
Easily connects to PACS, makes patient data available to EMR, and enables consultation with colleagues through images, notes, and email.
Exceptional image quality
Decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging quality enable you to make more fast, confident decisions.
Flexible subscription pricing
Scalable month-to-month subscription model makes it easy and cost effective to get started.
Real-time technology updates
Online support portal will enable you to keep your solution current.

