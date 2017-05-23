Flexible and easy to use

The Efficia CMS200 lets you display waveforms, parameters, and alarms for up to 64 patients. You can configure the layout of the pages and sectors, to make it easy to access the information from networked Efficia CM and Goldway¹ patient monitors. In addition to viewing patient physiological data in real-time, you can also review it - including all the waveforms in full disclosure - from up to the previous ten days.