Αναζήτηση όρων

SmartSpeed Implant

MR Clinical Applications

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed at your fingertips including patients with implants. Performing musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging in patients with implants is challenging. With the introduction of technologies such as Orthopedic Metal Artifact Reduction (O-MAR XD), image quality has substantially improved. However, scan times are longer. With Philips SmartSpeed Implant, the technology of O-MAR XD is integrated in the Philips SmartSpeed Engine to reduce the scan time of the non-Cartesian sequences significantly*.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας
  • * Compared to Philips O-MAR XD

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Καταλαβαίνω

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Καταλαβαίνω
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.