Disclaimer

*Accurate means: MRCAT image acquisition provides <lt/> ± 1 mm geometric accuracy of image data in <lt/> 20 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV) and <lt/> ± 2 mm geometric accuracy of image data in <lt/> 40 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV)*. *Limited to 32 cm in z-direction in more than 95% of the points within the volume

**The mean dose in the PTV does not differ more than 1% in MRCAT based plans as compared to CT based plans for 95% of the patient cases

***Accurate means: MRCAT-based DRRs are within 1 mm accuracy compared to CT-based DRRs for 95% of cases

This page is not for viewing in the USA