By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP5 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner
ITD part number: TH.2253.991
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP5 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
ITD part number: TH.2219.991
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP5 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on pole
ITD part no. TH.2221.991
Double pivot arm on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP5 patient monitors.
Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel
ITD part number TH.2223.991
Double pivot arm on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MP5 monitors.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.