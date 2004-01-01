Αναζήτηση όρων

ATOM Dual Incu i model 100

Incubator and warmer

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

The Dual Incu i combines the stable radiance of an open-care warmer with the caring environment of a closed incubator. State-of-the-art features give you flexibility for use in the NICU and a range of other care settings.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας
Features
Low noise level

Low noise level to enhance infant comfort

The Dual Incu i provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at approximately 41 dBA.

Low noise level to enhance infant comfort

The Dual Incu i provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at approximately 41 dBA.

Low noise level to enhance infant comfort

The Dual Incu i provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at approximately 41 dBA.
Advanced design

Advanced design for comfortable and efficient care

The Dual Incu i has an ergonomic design that supports efficient care. The mattress height can be lowered lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. This allows even the youngest family members to easily reach the infant. The stoppable high-low feature helps avoid contact with surrounding equipment.

Advanced design for comfortable and efficient care

The Dual Incu i has an ergonomic design that supports efficient care. The mattress height can be lowered lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. This allows even the youngest family members to easily reach the infant. The stoppable high-low feature helps avoid contact with surrounding equipment.

Advanced design for comfortable and efficient care

The Dual Incu i has an ergonomic design that supports efficient care. The mattress height can be lowered lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. This allows even the youngest family members to easily reach the infant. The stoppable high-low feature helps avoid contact with surrounding equipment.
Dual-purpose design

Dual-purpose design reduces the need to move fragile infants

The Dual Incu i converts quickly and smoothly from incubator to warmer or warmer to incubator without the need to move a fragile infant.

Dual-purpose design reduces the need to move fragile infants

The Dual Incu i converts quickly and smoothly from incubator to warmer or warmer to incubator without the need to move a fragile infant.

Dual-purpose design reduces the need to move fragile infants

The Dual Incu i converts quickly and smoothly from incubator to warmer or warmer to incubator without the need to move a fragile infant.
External X-ray cassette tray

External X-ray cassette tray minimizes disturbances

The tray can be accessed from either side of the incubator without opening the environment, allowing you to do X-ray examinations without disturbing your infant patient.

External X-ray cassette tray minimizes disturbances

The tray can be accessed from either side of the incubator without opening the environment, allowing you to do X-ray examinations without disturbing your infant patient.

External X-ray cassette tray minimizes disturbances

The tray can be accessed from either side of the incubator without opening the environment, allowing you to do X-ray examinations without disturbing your infant patient.
Clear and colorful display

Clear and colorful display to simplify monitoring

An intuitive touch control panel shows infant vital signs and information about the incubator environment, including humidity. The display can be mounted on either side of the incubator and offers intuitive operation for the information you need, when you need it.

Clear and colorful display to simplify monitoring

An intuitive touch control panel shows infant vital signs and information about the incubator environment, including humidity. The display can be mounted on either side of the incubator and offers intuitive operation for the information you need, when you need it.

Clear and colorful display to simplify monitoring

An intuitive touch control panel shows infant vital signs and information about the incubator environment, including humidity. The display can be mounted on either side of the incubator and offers intuitive operation for the information you need, when you need it.
Fast infant warmer

Fast infant warmer for a radiant start

Use the infant warming function for prompt treatment in Labor and Delivery and in the NICU. Radiant reach warms the mattress uniformly, allowing for stable thermal management. An electrical lift smoothly glides the canopy into place and automatically halts if it encounters an obstacle.

Fast infant warmer for a radiant start

Use the infant warming function for prompt treatment in Labor and Delivery and in the NICU. Radiant reach warms the mattress uniformly, allowing for stable thermal management. An electrical lift smoothly glides the canopy into place and automatically halts if it encounters an obstacle.

Fast infant warmer for a radiant start

Use the infant warming function for prompt treatment in Labor and Delivery and in the NICU. Radiant reach warms the mattress uniformly, allowing for stable thermal management. An electrical lift smoothly glides the canopy into place and automatically halts if it encounters an obstacle.
Double lock system

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security.

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security.

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security.
Gentle-tilt mattress

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.
Detachable components

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.
Gentle-drop doors

Gentle-drop doors for uninterrupted sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.

Gentle-drop doors for uninterrupted sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.

Gentle-drop doors for uninterrupted sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.
Adjustable alarm volume

Adjustable alarm volume to reduce disturbance

The alarm volume is designed to be adjustable, to alert caregivers with minimal disturbance to the baby.

Adjustable alarm volume to reduce disturbance

The alarm volume is designed to be adjustable, to alert caregivers with minimal disturbance to the baby.

Adjustable alarm volume to reduce disturbance

The alarm volume is designed to be adjustable, to alert caregivers with minimal disturbance to the baby.
Curtain of air

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule
Excellent visibility

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Excellent visibility, even during humidification
  • Low noise level
  • Advanced design
  • Dual-purpose design
  • External X-ray cassette tray
See all features
Low noise level

Low noise level to enhance infant comfort

The Dual Incu i provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at approximately 41 dBA.

Low noise level to enhance infant comfort

The Dual Incu i provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at approximately 41 dBA.

Low noise level to enhance infant comfort

The Dual Incu i provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at approximately 41 dBA.
Advanced design

Advanced design for comfortable and efficient care

The Dual Incu i has an ergonomic design that supports efficient care. The mattress height can be lowered lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. This allows even the youngest family members to easily reach the infant. The stoppable high-low feature helps avoid contact with surrounding equipment.

Advanced design for comfortable and efficient care

The Dual Incu i has an ergonomic design that supports efficient care. The mattress height can be lowered lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. This allows even the youngest family members to easily reach the infant. The stoppable high-low feature helps avoid contact with surrounding equipment.

Advanced design for comfortable and efficient care

The Dual Incu i has an ergonomic design that supports efficient care. The mattress height can be lowered lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. This allows even the youngest family members to easily reach the infant. The stoppable high-low feature helps avoid contact with surrounding equipment.
Dual-purpose design

Dual-purpose design reduces the need to move fragile infants

The Dual Incu i converts quickly and smoothly from incubator to warmer or warmer to incubator without the need to move a fragile infant.

Dual-purpose design reduces the need to move fragile infants

The Dual Incu i converts quickly and smoothly from incubator to warmer or warmer to incubator without the need to move a fragile infant.

Dual-purpose design reduces the need to move fragile infants

The Dual Incu i converts quickly and smoothly from incubator to warmer or warmer to incubator without the need to move a fragile infant.
External X-ray cassette tray

External X-ray cassette tray minimizes disturbances

The tray can be accessed from either side of the incubator without opening the environment, allowing you to do X-ray examinations without disturbing your infant patient.

External X-ray cassette tray minimizes disturbances

The tray can be accessed from either side of the incubator without opening the environment, allowing you to do X-ray examinations without disturbing your infant patient.

External X-ray cassette tray minimizes disturbances

The tray can be accessed from either side of the incubator without opening the environment, allowing you to do X-ray examinations without disturbing your infant patient.
Clear and colorful display

Clear and colorful display to simplify monitoring

An intuitive touch control panel shows infant vital signs and information about the incubator environment, including humidity. The display can be mounted on either side of the incubator and offers intuitive operation for the information you need, when you need it.

Clear and colorful display to simplify monitoring

An intuitive touch control panel shows infant vital signs and information about the incubator environment, including humidity. The display can be mounted on either side of the incubator and offers intuitive operation for the information you need, when you need it.

Clear and colorful display to simplify monitoring

An intuitive touch control panel shows infant vital signs and information about the incubator environment, including humidity. The display can be mounted on either side of the incubator and offers intuitive operation for the information you need, when you need it.
Fast infant warmer

Fast infant warmer for a radiant start

Use the infant warming function for prompt treatment in Labor and Delivery and in the NICU. Radiant reach warms the mattress uniformly, allowing for stable thermal management. An electrical lift smoothly glides the canopy into place and automatically halts if it encounters an obstacle.

Fast infant warmer for a radiant start

Use the infant warming function for prompt treatment in Labor and Delivery and in the NICU. Radiant reach warms the mattress uniformly, allowing for stable thermal management. An electrical lift smoothly glides the canopy into place and automatically halts if it encounters an obstacle.

Fast infant warmer for a radiant start

Use the infant warming function for prompt treatment in Labor and Delivery and in the NICU. Radiant reach warms the mattress uniformly, allowing for stable thermal management. An electrical lift smoothly glides the canopy into place and automatically halts if it encounters an obstacle.
Double lock system

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security.

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security.

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security.
Gentle-tilt mattress

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.
Detachable components

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.
Gentle-drop doors

Gentle-drop doors for uninterrupted sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.

Gentle-drop doors for uninterrupted sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.

Gentle-drop doors for uninterrupted sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.
Adjustable alarm volume

Adjustable alarm volume to reduce disturbance

The alarm volume is designed to be adjustable, to alert caregivers with minimal disturbance to the baby.

Adjustable alarm volume to reduce disturbance

The alarm volume is designed to be adjustable, to alert caregivers with minimal disturbance to the baby.

Adjustable alarm volume to reduce disturbance

The alarm volume is designed to be adjustable, to alert caregivers with minimal disturbance to the baby.
Curtain of air

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule
Excellent visibility

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Excellent visibility, even during humidification

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Καταλαβαίνω

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Καταλαβαίνω
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.