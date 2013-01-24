CapnoTrak CO2 Nasal Cannula

The CapnoTrak module is an internal capnography solution for monitoring EtCO2 and respiratory rate. The only exterior components needed are the reusable filter assembly, dehumidification tubing, and cannula or airway adapter. The CapnoTrak accessories are available in a variety of sizes for use on intubated and non-intubated patients. The nasal cannulas and airway adapters support a wide range of clinical applications for adult, pediatric and infant patients. The extension lines are for optional use that requires sampling at a greater distance.