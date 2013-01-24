The Philips Efficia 5-lead multi-patient use IEC ECG lead set is designed for use with Efficia patient monitors. As part of our range of medical supplies, it helps you get the measurements you need, when you need them, at value pricing. For use with Efficia trunk cable 989803160641 and Efficia branded monitors and defibrillators. Cable length = 1.0m (3 ft); 1.6m (5.3 ft) for limb leads.