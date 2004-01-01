Αναζήτηση όρων

D2cwc Transducer

Non-imaging transducer

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

Learn more about the Philips D2cwc Transducer non-imaging transducer in the specification table below.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας

Media Gallery

Features
Technology: -

Technology: -

Technology: -

Technology: -

Technology: -

Technology: -

Technology: -
Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -
Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -
  • Technology: -
  • Number of elements: -
  • Frequency range: -
See all features
Technology: -

Technology: -

Technology: -

Technology: -

Technology: -

Technology: -

Technology: -
Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -
Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Προδιαγραφές

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • -
Number of elements
  • -
Frequency range
  • -
Array Type
  • Non-imaging
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • Dedicated 2 MHz continuous wave Doppler
Applications
  • Adult cardiology applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • -
Number of elements
  • -
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • -
Number of elements
  • -
Frequency range
  • -
Array Type
  • Non-imaging
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • Dedicated 2 MHz continuous wave Doppler
Applications
  • Adult cardiology applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.