By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
O-MAR* reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. iDose⁴* improves image quality** through noise reduction and improvements in spatial resolution. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
Advanced clinical capabilities
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
This system offers a range of new and targeted advances, including low-dose cardiac imaging, 3D volume software, and expanded portal capabilities.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Philips MRC X-ray tube
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
With its segmented anode and spiral groove bearing design, the MRC X-ray tube was designed to meet the increased tube performance demands of MDCT and patient throughput, while maintaining tube dependability and inherent capacity for all examinations.
Scan to Scan consistency
Scan to Scan consistency
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Begin reading early
Begin reading early with IntelliSpace Portal preprocessing
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
* Optional
** Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.