Built for high volume clinics, the Pinnacle SmartEnterprise moves treatment planning from the desktop to the data center, enhancing accessibility, reliability and performance, while reducing maintenance and management of the system.
|Peak power
|
|Peak heat load
|
|Operating environment
|
|HBA ports and supported speeds
|
|Required Ethernet switch ports (customer provided)
|
|Hard drives
|
|Size
|
|OEM model
|
|Rack mounting
|
|Optical drive
|
|RAM
|
|Ethernet ports
|
|Intel turbo boost and hyperthreading
|
|Power cords
|
|Power supply
|
|Operating system
|
|Current draw
|
|Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³<br>multi-threading
|
|Clustering software
|
|CPU
|
|HBA
|
|Acoustic noise
|
|HBA
|
|Power cords
|
|CPU
|
|Size
|
|Peak power
|
|RAM
|
|Operating environment
|
|Clustering software
|
|Operating system
|
|Peak heat load
|
|Rack mounting
|
|Current draw
|
|Acoustic noise
|
|Ethernet ports
|
|Required Ethernet switch<br>ports (customer provided)
|
|Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³<br>multi-threading
|
|OEM model
|
|HBA ports and<br>supported speeds
|
|Hard drives
|
|Optical drive
|
|Intel turbo boost and<br>hyperthreading
|
|Power supply
|