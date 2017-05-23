Αρχική σελίδα
Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα

Αναζήτηση όρων

Pinnacle Centralized computing platform

Pinnacle SmartEnterprise

Centralized computing platform

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

Built for high volume clinics, the Pinnacle SmartEnterprise moves treatment planning from the desktop to the data center, enhancing accessibility, reliability and performance, while reducing maintenance and management of the system.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας

Media Gallery

Features
Centralized computing performance

Centralized computing performance

Designed for the demands of multiple, parallel, simultaneous workflows, each user has the same processing power to get their work done as efficiently as possible.
Distributed access

Distributed access

Pinnacle is accessed through the existing Windows or Macintosh PCs* of the clinic with a Virtual Client Connection (VCC). A VCC is a low bandwidth, small footprint, remote client that allows clinicians the flexibility to work from wherever they are needed. Adding another access point for a Pinnacle user is as easy as installing a VCC.
Reduced operational costs

Reduced operational costs

A centralized server simplifies software installation and updates, and ongoing maintenance, virtually eliminating the need for individual maintenance of desktops. As new licenses are added to the Pinnacle system, because it’s a centralized server, those users gain access to that functionality immediately.

Προδιαγραφές

Server nodes (fileserver)
Server nodes (fileserver)
Peak power
  • 263 W
Peak heat load
  • 897 BTU/hour
Operating environment
  • 5°C to 31°C (41°F to 95°F); 10%–90%, non-condensing Up to 3,000 m, maximum ambient temperature is derated by 1°C per 300 m above 900 m
HBA ports and supported speeds
  • 2 ports per server node 4 GB/s, 8 GB/s, 16GB/s Minimum recommendation of 800 IOPS with a targeted 10k write speed
Required Ethernet switch ports (customer provided)
  • 1 or 2 for network connections (2 if using recommended redundant network configuration); 1 for ILOM port
Hard drives
  • 2x 600 GB 10K rpm 2.5-inch SAS-3 HDD
Size
  • 1 U Height: 42.6mm (1.7in) Width: 436.5mm (17.2in) Depth: 737.0mm (29.0in) Weight: 18.0kg (40.0lb)
OEM model
  • Oracle* X6-2
Rack mounting
  • Slide rail kit and cable management arm included
Optical drive
  • DVD+/-RW SATA-based drive (for use by Philips technical support only)
RAM
  • 64GB DDR4
Ethernet ports
  • 4x 10,000/1,000/100 Mbps Base-T Ethernet ports
Intel turbo boost and hyperthreading
  • Yes
Power cords
  • Philips will supply power cords to match the local power outletPhilips will supply power cords to match the local power outlet, or jumper cables to fit IEC 320-C14 rack PDU power sockets. or jumper cables to fit IEC 320-C14 rack PDU power sockets.
Power supply
  • Dual-redundant Sun 760W AC HE Gold Power Supplies 100-240 VAC, 50 or 60 Hz; IEC 320-C13 power connector
Operating system
  • Oracle Solaris 11.3
Current draw
  • 2.4 A @ 110 VAC 1.2 A @ 220 VAC
Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³<br>multi-threading
  • One (1) 8-core CPU - 16 Threads
Clustering software
  • Oracle Solaris Cluster (Sun Cluster)
CPU
  • One Intel® Xeon® E5-2643 v4 6-core 3.4 GHz processor
HBA
  • Sun Storage Dual 16 Gb Fibre Channel PCIe Universal HBA, Emulex
Acoustic noise
  • 7.0 Bels A-weighted operating, 7.0 Bels A-weighted idling; 63.1 dBA operating, 60.5 dBA idling; systems must be acoustically isolated from staff work areas.
Pinnacle³ application server
Pinnacle³ application server
HBA
  • N/A
Power cords
  • Philips will supply power cords to match the local power outlet, or jumper cables to fit IEC 320-C14 rack PDU power sockets.
CPU
  • Dual Intel® Xeon® E5-2699 v4 22-core 2.2 GHz processor
Size
  • 1 U Height: 42.6mm (1.7in) Width: 436.5mm (17.2in) Depth: 737.0mm (29.0in) Weight: 18.0kg (40.0lb)
Peak power
  • 550 W
RAM
  • 64GB DDR4: upgradable to 384 GB
Operating environment
  • 5°C to 31°C (41°F to 95°F); 10%–90%, non-condensing Up to 3,000 m, maximum ambient temperature is derated by 1°C per 300 m above 900 m
Clustering software
  • N/A
Operating system
  • Oracle Solaris 11.3
Peak heat load
  • 1,497 BTU/hour
Rack mounting
  • Slide rail kit and cable management arm included
Current draw
  • 4.0 A @ 110 VAC 2.0 A @ 220 VAC
Acoustic noise
  • 7.0 Bels A-weighted operating, 7.0 Bels A-weighted idling; 63.1 dBA operating, 60.5 dBA idling; systems must be acoustically isolated from staff work areas.
Ethernet ports
  • 4x 10,000/1,000/100 Mbps Base-T Ethernet ports
Required Ethernet switch<br>ports (customer provided)
  • 1 or 2 for network connections (2 if using recommended redundant network configuration); 1 for ILOM port
Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³<br>multi-threading
  • Two (2) 18-core CPUs - 72 Threads
OEM model
  • Oracle X6-2
HBA ports and<br>supported speeds
  • N/A
Hard drives
  • 5x 1.2TB 10k RPM SAS-3 (RAID 5)
Optical drive
  • DVD+/-RW SATA-based drive (for use by Philips technical support only)
Intel turbo boost and<br>hyperthreading
  • Yes
Power supply
  • Dual-redundant Sun 760W AC HE Gold Power Supplies 100-240 VAC, 50 or 60 Hz; IEC 320-C13 power connector

Documentation

Brochure (6)

Brochure

Customer story (3)

Customer story

Product overview (1)

Product overview

Specification (1)

Specification

  • *Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Intel and Intel Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation. Microsoft and Windows are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Apple, Mac and Macintosh are trademarks of Apple, Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. Other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
  • 1. 100 MB of available disk space is required.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand