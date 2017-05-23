EPIQ 7 features an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding vascular practices.
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
TCD fusion combines multi-modality images
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
MicroCPA for exceptional small vessel visualization
Advanced user experience
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
Library quiet for small examination rooms
MaxVue high definition display
