Radiography 7000 C DigitalDiagnost C90

Ceiling-mounted digital radiography solution

The system allows you to comfortably see more patients per day and shorten patient wait times by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. DigitalDiagnost C90’s live tube head camera, versatile room configurations, and exam automation technologies all help assure outstanding patient throughput.

Features
Intuitive workflow
Philips Eleva user interface offers technologists and radiologists the opportunity to personalize user settings to allow a smooth, patient-focused workflow with customizable presets and automation for excellent efficiency. The touch monitor allows technologists to work fast and with a minimum number of clicks.

Philips Eleva user interface offers technologists and radiologists the opportunity to personalize user settings to allow a smooth, patient-focused workflow with customizable presets and automation for excellent efficiency. The touch monitor allows technologists to work fast and with a minimum number of clicks.

Philips Eleva user interface offers technologists and radiologists the opportunity to personalize user settings to allow a smooth, patient-focused workflow with customizable presets and automation for excellent efficiency. The touch monitor allows technologists to work fast and with a minimum number of clicks.
Philips Eleva user interface offers technologists and radiologists the opportunity to personalize user settings to allow a smooth, patient-focused workflow with customizable presets and automation for excellent efficiency. The touch monitor allows technologists to work fast and with a minimum number of clicks.
Diagnostic confidence
Diagnostic confidence

Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.

Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.

Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Eleva Tube Head fast workflow
Eleva Tube Head fast workflow

Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.

Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.

Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.
Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.
Economic value
DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.

DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.

DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.
DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.
Live Camera Package
Live Camera Package

DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.

DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.

DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.
DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.
Share it as you like
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors on your compatible Philips systems. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.

The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors on your compatible Philips systems. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.

The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors on your compatible Philips systems. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors on your compatible Philips systems. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
Philips Bone Suppression
Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.

Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.

Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Grid-like contrast
When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.

When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.

When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
Intuitive workflow
Diagnostic confidence
Eleva Tube Head fast workflow
Economic value
Live Camera Package
Share it as you like
Philips Bone Suppression
Grid-like contrast
Προδιαγραφές

Eleva Tube Head
Eleva Tube Head
Full color LCD touch display width
  • 30.7 cm (12.1")
Minimum viewing angle in horizontal and vertical viewing field
  • +/- 80°
Control buttons
  • 6 color-coded ctrl. buttons and a capacitive sensor for 3-axis brake release
Data displayed at the Eleva Tube Head (amongst others)
  • Patient data, preview images, generator settings, live camera image
Height adjustable table
Height adjustable table
Height adjustment
  • 51.5 cm to 91.5 cm (1' 8.3" to 3')
Tabletop dimensions
  • 240 cm × 75 cm (7' 10.5" × 2' 5.5")
Tabletop travel range
  • longitudinal +/- 60 cm (1' 11"") transverse +/- 12 cm (4.7"")
Max. patient load
  • 375 kg (826.7 lb)
Vertical movable stand
Vertical movable stand
Vertical movement range
  • 35 cm to 185 cm (13.8" to 6' 0.8")
Maximum horizontal travel
  • 5.5 m (18' 0.5")
Detector unit dimensions (w × h)
  • 59.6 cm × 57.5 cm (23.5" × 22.6")
Tilt angle
  • horizontal axis –20° to +90 (motorized), vertical axis +45° to –23 (manual)
Movable ceiling suspension
Movable ceiling suspension
Travel with Comfort Track and Comfort Move
  • longitudinal 3.44 m (11' 3.4")
Travel with fully motorized Comfort Position (optional)
  • longitudinal 3.28 m (10' 9.1")
Ceiling height at source image distance 110 cm (44")
  • 2.83 m to 3.21 m (9' 3.4"’ to 10' 6.4")
Generator
Generator
Mains voltage
  • 380 V / 400 V; 50/60 Hz, 3-phase 480 V; 60 Hz, 3-phase
Nominal power
  • 65 kW or 80 kW
X-ray tube assembly
X-ray tube assembly
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
Focal spot 0.6 mm
  • maximum power 33 kW
Focal spot 1.2 mm
  • maximum power 100 kW
Eleva workspot
Eleva workspot
Hard drive
  • 240 GB SSD total
RAM storage capacity
  • 16 GB
Monitor
  • 21.3" LCD color touch monitor
Maximum calibrated brightness
  • 400 cd/m2 +/- 10 %
CD/DVD drive
  • 24x CD reader/writer 8x DVD reader/writer
Large SkyPlate detector
Large SkyPlate detector
Type
  • Digital Cesium Iodite flat detector
Detector size
  • 35 cm × 43 cm (14" × 17")
Active area
  • 34.48 cm × 42.12 cm (13.6" × 16.6")
Image matrix size
  • 2,330 × 2,846 pixel
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Fixed detector
Fixed detector
Type
  • Digital Cesium Iodite flat detector
Detector size
  • 43 cm × 43 cm (17" × 17")
Active area
  • 42 cm × 42.5 cm (13.6" × 16.6")
Image matrix size
  • 2,840 × 2,874 pixel
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
