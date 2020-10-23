The system allows you to comfortably see more patients per day and shorten patient wait times by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency.
DigitalDiagnost C90’s live tube head camera, versatile room configurations, and exam automation technologies all help assure outstanding patient throughput.
Philips Eleva user interface offers technologists and radiologists the opportunity to personalize user settings to allow a smooth, patient-focused workflow with customizable presets and automation for excellent efficiency. The touch monitor allows technologists to work fast and with a minimum number of clicks.
Intuitive workflow
Diagnostic confidence
Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced
noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced
noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced
noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Eleva Tube Head fast workflow
Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.
Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.
Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.
Economic value
DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.
DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.
DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.
Live Camera Package
DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.
DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.
DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.
Share it as you like
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors on your compatible Philips systems. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors on your compatible Philips systems. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors on your compatible Philips systems. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
Philips Bone Suppression
Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Grid-like contrast
When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
Diagnostic confidence
Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced
noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced
noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced
noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Eleva Tube Head fast workflow
Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.
Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.
Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.
Economic value
DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.
DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.
DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.
Live Camera Package
DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.
DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.
DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.
Share it as you like
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors on your compatible Philips systems. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors on your compatible Philips systems. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors on your compatible Philips systems. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
Philips Bone Suppression
Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Grid-like contrast
When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
*Riverain Technologies' ClearRead Bone Suppression :
https://www.riveraintech.com/
