Flash 5100 POC Pro delivers Philips top-of-the-line performance and intuitive workflow for multispecialty point of care, including advanced cardiac capabilities. From someone new to ultrasound to the most experienced user, everyone needs fast, accurate information at the POC. The next-step guidance for features such as AutoStrain EF for cardiac assessment empowers users of varying experience levels to efficiently perform exceptional imaging, helping accelerate a confident diagnosis. Simplify and speed exams with customizable presets for efficiency and ease of use. Confidence at the speed of life? It all happens in a Flash.
Flash Ultrasound System 5100 POC Pro: Rugged and compact vertical design glides in and out of tight spaces with ease
The large 21.5 inch touchscreen with antiglare glass offers optimal visibility and can be operated even while gloved. The control panel has large, easy-to-use buttons and knobs, providing tactile feedback to enhance workflow. 93% of users valued the flexibility to choose between the touchscreen and control panel.[1] Extensively tested for a 7-year lifecycle, Flash 5100 POC Pro keeps performing even after tens of thousands of brake lock-unlock cycles and control panel adjustments, miles and miles of travel, and the bumps and wall crashes that are a part of life for a POC system.
Flash Ultrasound System 5100 POC Pro: Simplified touch-based interface and automation for built-in guidance
Simplified, touch-based interface and automation features allow for intuitive operation with built-in guidance. 91% of users found the built-in next-step guidance beneficial for both less experienced and advanced users[1]. Needle visualization algorithms guide accurate needle placement, even in technically difficult patients. Post-processing controls allow for greater flexibility during time-sensitive exams so that users can fine-tune images for optimal results.
Flash Ultrasound System 5100 POC Pro: AutoStrain EF for confident cardiac assessment
In addition to powerful performance across anesthesia, critical care, emergency medicine and MSK, Flash 5100 POC Pro features comprehensive capabilities including advanced cardiac assessment. AutoStrain EF enables a robust, reproducible global longitudinal strain and EF measurement with a single button push. The system is also compatible with the S5-1, S8-3, X7-2t and X8-2t transducers for adult and pediatric cardiac assessment.
Flash Ultrasound System 5100 POC Pro: The power of PureWave and beyond
Premium PureWave crystal technology provides exceptional image quality, depth of penetration and resolution for accurate diagnosis across various patient types. Flash 5100 POC Pro is also compatible with a wide range of Philips advanced xMatrix and non-PureWave transducers. In addition, xRes and SonoCT algorithms improve image quality and reduce noise and artifacts, iScan intelligence offers quick, one-button optimization of images and Doppler signals, and Auto Scan automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain.
Flash Ultrasound System 5100 POC Pro: Purpose-built for POC
Flash 5100 POC Pro features a rugged and maintenance-friendly automotive-grade aluminum structure with an integrated above-screen transducer rack that keeps cables organized and off the ground. Handles can be positioned for easy maneuverability. Surfaces are easy to clean with minimal buttons and knobs, and the control panel is IPX2-certified. The large vertical touchscreen is designed for cleanability and easy disinfection[2], and the system features a special cleaning mode with system lock.
Flash Ultrasound System 5100 POC Pro: Flexible data management
Order- and encounter-based workflow (OBW/EBW) offers easy connection to hospital information systems, including Qpath[3], PACS, Admit/Discharge/Transfer (ADT), EMR and ultrasound orders. This system is designed for the future, featuring improved POC software with capabilities like enhanced security, and USB functionality for versatility. Flash 5100 POC Pro helps you meet today’s POC challenges and accommodate tomorrow’s innovations with a future-ready system that is built to last, with ongoing clinical education and valuable service and support.
Flash Ultrasound System 5100 POC Pro: Collaboration Live tele-ultrasound[4]
Tap into wider expertise directly from the ultrasound system using Collaboration Live with multi-party tele-ultrasound for access to other team members for decision support and training. Up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance, allowing for faster time to diagnosis. Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location.
Flash Ultrasound System 5100 POC Pro: Trusted partner, now and in the future
Flash 5100 POC Pro is built on 30 years of ultrasound technology and 130 years of Philips experience in high-quality medical imaging. It leverages proven Philips expertise in general imaging, cardiovascular imaging, women’s health and more – all to help you treat your patients with confidence. Philips Ultrasound Services are there for you throughout your imaging system’s lifetime, from planning to replacement, helping you get the most value from your ultrasound investment.
