The proliferation of connected devices in healthcare has enabled new and innovative ways to deliver healthcare: mobile-enabled health devices can track a patient around the hospital or monitor them at home; a connected device can also be implanted under the skin, or in the heart.

Hospitals are a prime target for cybercriminals as personal health information can be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars on the black market1. In the space of a few years healthcare has become the world’s most cyber-attacked industry, with data breaches occurring on an almost daily basis2.

Threats vary in sophistication too. At the most destructive end of the spectrum a cyberattack can bring down whole systems, compromising patient records and crippling a hospital’s operations. The 2017 ransomware strain known as WannaCry spread around the world in a matter of hours and led to more than $4 billion in damage3.

Clinicians were forced to use pencil and paper to record clinical data, attempt medical care without access to patient records, and use their personal mobile phones and tablets. In some cases, hospitals had to turn patients away.