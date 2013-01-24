Under-treatment. Over-treatment. Neither is desirable, and precise diagnosis is critical to determine the best treatment pathway, optimizing tumor control while sparing healthy tissue.
See what various healthcare teams are doing right now to address the diagnostic uncertainty that can complicate cancer treatment. This article will give you an overview of the advances for earlier, more accurate diagnosis and staging in prostate cancer and shorter, more effective treatment pathways in lung cancer.
Challenge
Accuracy in diagnostics and treatment is a challenge in many types of cancer, including prostate and lung cancer.
Solution
Philips integrated solutions are guiding early, accurate cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Results
With prostate cancer, 30% improvement in detection of aggressive cancer1
In lung cancer, more than 91% sensitivity for malignancy and 84% diagnostic yield for small lung nodules2
The current approach to prostate cancer diagnosis is characterized by a considerable degree of diagnostic uncertainty. This uncertainty has contributed to both overtreatment and undertreatment and has left the medical community uncertain of the most effective method for diagnosing prostate cancer." 3
Fortunately, precision targeting and enhanced image-guided biopsy for prostate cancer are allowing for greater diagnostic certainty than previous approaches. It starts with connecting radiology and urology. Current methods of prostate cancer screening are somewhat unreliable and can lead to many uncertainties. Prostate biopsy, the most common method of detection,3 is a challenge because of difficulties in visualizing not only the entirety of the prostate, but also the location of the biopsy needle. Transrectal ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy (TRUS), the current biopsy standard, commonly suffers from poor image resolution, and the biopsy needle often passes through tumor-free areas of the prostate - potentially missing the tumor entirely.
Fusing pre-biopsy MR images of the prostate with ultrasound-guided biopsy images in real time provides excellent delineation of the prostate and suspicious lesions, as well as clear visualization of the biopsy needle path. Combining tracking and navigation with real-time imaging brings precision targeting for the biopsy samples.
We're saving 40% of biopsies. Not only is that a saving in monetary terms, it's also a saving of patients’ side effects. It's a saving of further investigations downstream." *
Christof Kastner, PhD, FRCS (Urol), FEBU
Consultant Urologist & Prostate Cancer Lead, Cambridge University Hospitals
This is a very exciting time in the world of interventional pulmonology and advanced bronchoscopy. There’s been an explosion in the research and development of newer technologies."
Dr. Michael Pritchett
Pulmonologist, Pinehurst, NC
Advancing the quality of cancer care
Smart technologies, integrated diagnosis and artificial intelligence can remove complexity and waste in oncology therapies. With the right information available at the right time, physicians are empowered in their decision-making and patients will benefit as a result.
Orchestrating clear care pathways
Smart technologies and integrated workflows can remove complexity and waste in combined oncology therapies and accelerate the transition to value-based care. Our experts assess the various ways in which technology enables this transition and what the future will hold and reflect on the advancements that came from COVID-19.
