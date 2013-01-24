Αρχική σελίδα
Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα

Αναζήτηση όρων

For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.
    COVID 19

    At-home screening & remote COVID-19 patient monitoring

    Questions? Contact your Philips representative or call us at 302 106 162 000

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars
    support icon

    Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


    Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
    Ventilation & respiratory care resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
    Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
    Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars
    covid image

    Products & services for COVID-19 management


    Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
    Ventilation & respiratory
    At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
    Diagnostic imaging
    Equipment maintenance & remote services
    Patient monitoring and defibrillation
    Tele-ICU & remote critical care
    Ultrasound
    Clinical process and technology consulting

    At-home screening & remote COVID-19 patient monitoring

    Philips Population Health Management solutions can help providers, systems, payers and governments streamline and optimize patient access points with virtual tools designed around the COVID-19 protocols developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

     

    The CDC advises that older adults as well as people who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at higher risk for severe illness related to COVID-191, we can help you identify and assess your potential at-risk populations, deploy outreach and community care plans, and monitor and educate these patient populations remotely.

     

    Enabling these assessments and care protocols could help reduce the risk of exposure for both patients and their care team, and potentially slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease by decreasing the number of unnecessary hospital visits or in-person consultations.

    Telehealth Medicare restrictions have been relaxed in response to COVID-19

     

    Allow patients to self-monitor their condition remotely

     

    The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has loosened the regulations for telemedicine and virtual care early this year and again in response to COVID-19 pandemic. It has waived the telehealth geographic and originating site restriction for Medicare Advatage plans, and is alloweing physicians to work across borders.1

    Systematic patient-reported outcomes

    Evaluate patient population responses to COVID-19 screening surveys

     

    The Virtual Screening COVID-19 tool enables individuals to be screened for risk factors and symptoms. Based on survey responses, individuals are provided customized feedback and content. A population-based dashboard is available to the healthcare provider to monitor and review the breakdown of risk stratifications, and dynamically filter based on those at greatest risk of disease or symptom progression.

     

    The tool is designed for those for who are low risk, and to monitor those with mild symptoms (as recommended by the CDC) to reduce the strain on the healthcare system and reduce the risk of further spread.

    brochure view
    Get the new COVID-19 brochure now (PDF)

    Remote patient monitoring

    Monitor COVID-19 symptoms alongside underlying health conditions

    Remote patient monitoring allows you to stay connected with the patient beyond an initial virtual visit or screening. It allows you to monitor changes in symptoms or underlying health conditions and risk factors with surveys and connected devices, and to provide educational content. It enables your care team to follow protocols to intervene timely and appropriately as the patient’s condition changes.

     

    Philips’ clinical team has configured a 30-day protocol to evaluate and monitor patient populations remotely regarding potential COVID-19 exposure and symptoms, which can be deployed in addition to standard or tailored clinical content and protocols that are available for underlying conditions. This allows your providers to focus on those patients exhibiting symptoms and risk factors with specific follow-up actions.

    brochure view
    Get the new COVID-19 brochure now (PDF)

    Population Health Management Platform

    Incorporate COVID-19 assessments and codes in your care management workflows

    Leveraging our Population Health Platform, you may be able to identify and prioritize your high-risk patient populations based on specific code sets related to COVID-19 that are updated in our data dictionaries. This may allow you to create cohorts and reports specifically tailored to manage patients who may have been diagnosed with the virus, or those who have received the screening. This information may be used alongside high-risk alerts and populations to which your organization is continuing to provide care.

     

    You can then deploy preconfigured assessments that may allow you to screen and monitor patients who may be at risk to COVID-19, allowing you to more effectively manage patients through community care plans while reporting on utilization-based outcomes for a cohort of patients that can be defined by specific responses to assessment questions.

    Contact us for more information

    We're with you

    organized image

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
    adapting image

    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
    connections image

    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.
    Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at 302 106 162 000 for complete portfolio availability.

    Resources

     

    [1] https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand