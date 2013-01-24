Αρχική σελίδα
Kedar Medhi

Innovation Lead,
India and South East Asia

Current role

While healthcare innovation has traditionally focused primarily on technological improvements, Kedar has a more holistic vision that includes greater emphasis on the patient, delivery and new business models. He’s passionate about nurturing new companies — giving them the support they need to develop disruptive technologies that will make real improvements in our lives. He uses what he learns at the edge of innovation created by global start-ups and brings that knowledge back to Philips to sharpen our approach.

 

His passion for finding innovative new healthcare solutions — and keeping healthcare patient-centric — is driven by personal experience. When his own father became ill, doctors failed to diagnose him correctly, resulting in paralysis that could have been prevented. Kedar wants to accelerate healthcare solutions to prevent situations like his father’s — and to improve clinical outcomes for all.

At Philips, I have the opportunity to improve lives of people by bringing meaningful innovations to bear through corporate innovation and ecosystem partnerships.”

Areas of focus

 

  • Artificial Intelligence for healthcare (radiology and cardiology)
  • Innovations for access to care
  • Value-based care and health economics
  • Start-up ecosystem building

Together, we're changing healthcare

Philips Ventures champions innovative start-ups with breakthrough solutions.
