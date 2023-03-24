Search terms

As champions of true vendor-neutral interoperability, Philips embraces a spirit of collaboration and adaptability. We work with other vendors to create unified solutions that can unlock advanced workflows and move toward a smarter healing environment.

Benefits of unified solutions based on vendor–to–vendor interoperability

Choose to use the technology you prefer and manage devices across vendors with ease.

Connect to the steady stream of breakthrough technology innovations at speed and scale – regardless of the manufacturer.

Enable technology to transform care process into an efficient and seamless experience, from hospital to home.

Philips technology partnerships at a glance

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

