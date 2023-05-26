Αναζήτηση όρων

June 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Enhancing patient comfort at Tufts Medical Center Boston

Ambient Experience

Supporting anxious patients during their MRI exam

Tufts Medical Center in Boston is really pleased with the Ambient Experience set-up as part of their new 3T installation. They feel it really helps more anxious patients get through the exam more easily, especially children.

One of the best features of this new magnet is the Ambient Experience. We have a lot of anxious patients, and this will help them tolerate the imaging better.”

Christopher Filippi, MD

Neuroradiologist and Radiologist-in-Chief, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, USA

Dr. Hayashi

Clinical value of MR 7700 in MSK imaging

 

Discover why Tufts Medical Center in Boston is using 3T as their standard for MSK imaging, since they want to offer their referring physicians the highest quality images.

