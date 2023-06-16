Αναζήτηση όρων

June 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Creating a calming and engaging MRI experience at MRT-Praxis Potsdam

Potsdam Ambient

Helping anxious patients getting through their exam

The latest MR system installed at MRT-Praxis Potsdam in Germany is equipped with Ambient Experience lighting and the In-bore Experience. A valuable addition to the system which is designed to comfort patients during their exam.

We’ve had feedback from many patients, that if they had known how pleasant it was in our system, they would have been less anxious for the exam.”

Dr. med. Tobias Schröter

MR radiologist, MRT Praxis Potsdam

Mermaid Beach Radiology

Making a difference with fast, powerful technology

 

MRT-Praxis Potsdam discovered that shorter scan times and exceptional detail means faster, more confident diagnoses, across all anatomies.

Read the full article

