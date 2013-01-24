Αρχική σελίδα
Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα

Αναζήτηση όρων

Sleep Apnea Therapy
top sleep topic 3 therapy masthead image

Establishing effective
sleep apnea therapy

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας

The benefits of positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy to the sleep apnea patient have been well documented. Unfortunately, many people have difficulty accepting or adapting to therapy because treatment can seem overwhelming, complex and uncomfortable. That, in turn, can complicate things for the provider.
 

Working closely with customers and their patients, we’re developing sleep apnea therapy solutions that not only achieve clinical efficacy and streamline care, but are designed to be inviting to use night after night so patients can enjoy better days.

 

Get more information about Philips Respironics sleep apnea therapy solutions.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Τι σημαίνει αυτό?
Final CEE consent
Untreated sleep apnea can result in a range of health issues
Untreated sleep apnea can result in a range of health issues

Supporting Sleep Apnea Patients

biggest loser sleep apnea video

“You’ll love the fact that you’re feeling rested and have the energy to get through the day.”

 

Ashley Johnston, The Biggest Loser

identifying sleep apnea therapy issues
Discomfort, issues related to the bed partner, and travel are common sleep apnea therapy roadblocks.
sleepmapper therapy management system
Mobile and web-based systems may help patients embrace sleep apnea therapy.
patient testimonial video
A patient talks about his experience with our Wisp miniaml contact nasal mask.

Related products

Related topics

Diagnosing sleep disorders

Effective sleep diagnostic solutions wherever you need them

Pinpoint even the complex sleep disorders efficiently both in-lab and in-home.

 

Read now

Sleep Therapy Compliance

Managing sleep apnea therapy compliance for long-term benefit

The need for sleep apnea care solutions that streamline patient management, bring patient and provider closer together, deliver easy access to essential data and empower patients to drive their own compliance are essential. We're focusing on compliance solutions that are right for today's climate.

 

Read now

Literature

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand