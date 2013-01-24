Αρχική σελίδα
Radiology patient experience
patient experience masthead

Designing a satisfying, patient centric experience

A patient’s experience is broader than just the clinical aspects of care. Every touchpoint offers healthcare providers an opportunity to deliver exceptional customer service, personalize care, and to differentiate from competition. Make no mistake – patients take notice.

 

Radiologists are being called upon to play a larger role in this evolution of customer service culture – before, during, and after the exam. Through clinical collaboration, by providing flexibility in scheduling, and by communicating confident exam results, radiologists can contribute to the overall patient experience at a critical point in the patient journey.

 

Support for ‘personalized’ radiology through the design of a quality patient experience requires the application of innovative concepts – some driven through improved operational efficiency, others by departmental design.

 

Are you positioned to deliver a remarkable patient experience, by providing an environment and a team designed around the patient?

Georgia Regents Medical Center
See how Philips Healthcare and Georgia Regents Medical Center get insights from patient advisors to help redefine patient and family care.

Pre-exam planning

Reduce patient wait times

Reduce patient wait times
 

Identify opportunities for more effective system and resource utilization through data-driven tools and analytics for continuous process improvement. By making smarter use of available resources, you can reduce patient wait lists/wait times, while simultaneously improving the patient and staff experience.

 

Read study

Provide access to patient information

Provide access to patient information
 

To render a confident diagnosis requires quality images and full clinical context, including review of relevant labs, patient history, prior diagnostic studies, and physical exams. Easy access to a clear, multi-faceted view of your patient’s condition using an intuitive interface can save you hours of time each day.

 

Learn more

Ease patient anxiety

Ease patient anxiety
 

Patients are often at their most vulnerable while receiving healthcare services. Remove the mystery about an upcoming procedure and you can help calm and empower them.

Transform the care experience

A professional environment must also be psychologically supportive, instilling a sense of wellbeing. Medical and technical expertise can be enhanced and patient satisfaction improved when experts collaborate to implement meaningful change.

 

Watch video

Exam experience

Communicate with your patient

Communicate with your patient
 

Offer your patients a truly individualized experience by spending more time with them, rather than with the system. Interaction is key. A kind voice, a thoughtful explanation, and accommodating equipment design go a long way to allaying fear.
Supervise dose and pain management

Supervise dose management
   

It is critical to balance adequate imaging quality with the lowest possible radiation dose. For example, when acquiring computed tomography (CT) scans, iterative model reconstruction (IMR) can help achieve a significant dose reduction* and improve the patient experience.
Redefine your workflow

Redefine your workflow
 

An efficient workflow can lead to faster reporting and an enhanced patient experience. Use your staff and equipment effectively and you’ll open up new opportunities for patient/clinician and clinician/physician interaction, keeping you out front of the changing healthcare landscape.

 

Learn more

Create a welcoming environment
 

A cold, unfriendly atmosphere often contributes unnecessarily to a poor healthcare experience. Soften that environment and you can improve patient satisfaction and exam compliance. This can result in shorter scan times, less patient movement, and better image quality. This can bring comfort to an otherwise stressful time and help alleviate patient anxiety.

 

Learn more

Create a welcoming environment

Experience Consulting
 

Patient anxiety can be reduced at each interaction, each point of contact, by providing attentive care and the proper information. A thoughtful, holistic approach to the overall experience can instill a sense of wellbeing and foster patient-staff dialogue. Optimizing clinical workflow design and workplace ergonomics helps deliver clinical excellence.

 

Explore experience consulting

Post-exam communication

Streamline image review
 

A fully digital imaging workflow enables routine exam readings at high quality PACS workstations, which in turn enhances patient care due to fast turnaround and confident diagnosis. Speed to reporting means speed to patient satisfaction.
Consult with colleagues

Consult with colleagues
 

Better communication among colleagues within the department and across the enterprise, as well as with referring physicians throughout the system means patients will benefit from rapid, informed decisions regardless of distance from the radiologist.

Discuss results with patients
 

Personalized radiology experiences continue to increase as patients gain open access to their scans, particularly in electronic form. Radiologists need patient education tools and customer service training to harness/hone their skills in communicating about imaging studies with patients.

 

Learn more

Resources

* “In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task."

