In this webinar a Philips expert illustrates how, instead of responding to an incident reactively and manually — through visits, diagnoses and repairs — hospitals have the option of a proactive, automated maintenance model that leverages data already generated by their equipment.



This means that less of their time will be spent diagnosing critical equipment, and through real-time performance monitoring of medical equipment, departments can save costs and be relieved of the pressure that comes with accounting for systems failures with an ever-growing fleet.

