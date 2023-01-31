Αναζήτηση όρων

See beyond conventional ultrasound

By Philips ∙ April 15, 2024 ∙ 2 minutes

Cardiology

Diagnostic and clinical informatics

Health informatics

Digital pathology

Conventional ultrasound

One product family. One user experience. For a multitude of applications. Learn how Philips people-center approach to innovation has unlocked ultrasound’s full potential through intuitive workflow, first-time-right imaging, collaborative tools and solutions that personalize the patient experience and enhance clinical outcomes. 

