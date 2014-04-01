Designed to offer flexibility with a range of multi-tiered support packages, RightFit Service Agreements allow you to choose levels of service to fit your exact in-house capabilities and meet your individual clinical, operational and financial goals.
Our RightFit Service Agreements ensure that patient monitoring systems, imaging systems and ultrasound devices are used to their utmost efficacy and efficiency—and are cared for by experts who know them inside and out.
Every hospital has it's own priorities when it comes to service agreements for medical equipment. Our interactive tool can help you find the ideal Philips RightFit maintenance service agreement for your facility. Answer 4 simple questions and you'll have the result in less than 5 minutes.
The diversity of equipment service contracts allows you to design the kind - and level - of service support your organization needs. From call handling to parts and problem solving, services at every level keep equipment up and running, staff up to speed and organizations on track.
The RightFit service portfolio provides a wealth of benefits with offerings that meet the changing requirements of your business:
Current needs
High system availability, performance and productivity
Proactive needs
Protective, next-step solutions to prevent repeat issues
Predictive needs
Ongoing enhancements future-proof equipment to avoid obsolescence
With a growing number and breadth of remote-capable systems, Philips engineers are able to resolve issues faster both remotely and on-site. With the goal of minimal unplanned downtime, Philips applies reactive, proactive and predictive technologies to connected systems with minimal disruption to patient flow. Click here to download Remote Services infographic.
*for most Philips systems, and some non-Philips systems
We needed a strategic partner who takes care of our equipment completely. The comprehensive agreement with Philips offers us an economy of scale and reduces the risk of equipment downtime."
– Dr. Ahmet Arslantaş, Medical Director, OFM Antalya Hospital, Turkey
Here at OMI, the patient always comes first. And it’s only with the help and dedication of the Philips Service Team that help us to achieve this.”
— Kim Stassovich, Clinical Operations Manager, Oceanic Medical Imaging, Australia
System performance is critical to us. From minor advice to major technical issues, having our Philips Customer Service Agreement is essential in guaranteeing the uptime we need."
– Karen Hackling-Searle, MRI Department Manager, Cobalt Imaging, UK