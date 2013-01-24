Αρχική σελίδα
Warranties list view can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

 

Warranty Number: filter by entering Warranty Number

Installed Product Number: filter by entering Installed Product Number

Product Name: filter by entering Product Name

Modality: select specific Modalities from the drop down list

Custom IP Name: filter by entering Product Custom IP Name

Serial Number: filter by entering Serial Number

Customer Inventory Number: filter by entering Customer Inventory Number

Location: filter by selecting Location(s) from the drop down list

Start & End Date: filter by selecting date range from the drop-down list

Expiration Status: select specific status from the drop down list

  • Green: >90 days from today
  • Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
  • Red: <30 days from today

Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters

