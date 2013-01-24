×Sharp lets you see the true activity distribution – especially with small objects.
Enhancing lesion detectability
With ×Sharp, you can acquire images on Ingenuity TF PET/CT that show lesions and organ boundaries with high contrast thanks to resolution recovery.
×Sharp models and corrects for the effects of the scanner’s point spread function (PSF) resulting in resolution compensation in reconstructed Ingenuity PET/CT images and less blurring. The process is based on the computationally efficient iterative Richardson-Lucy maximum-likelihood algorithm which corrects partial volume effects in PET images.
Images reconstructed with ×Fine for this lung cancer patient demonstrate enhanced lesion detectability.
Boost confidence in image quality
Images courtesy of University Hospital Salzburg, Austria
×Fine and ×Sharp further contribute to image quality, seen here in enhanced resolution. ×Fine reconstruction (center) and ×Fine with ×Sharp reconstruction (far right).
Really see what you scan
Applying resolution recovery to take into account the system’s inherent variability in resolution across a 3D space allows you to produce images that more closely reflect the actual objects scanned.
In a whole-body patient test study conducted by researchers at the University Hospital Salzburg, Austria, ×Sharp helped enhance the visualization of small lesions. Applying ×Sharp led to an increase in the lesion SUVmax compared with scans performed without ×Sharp. The lesions in the patients were in the 12-20 mm range.
Image courtesy of University Hospital Salzburg, Austria
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
