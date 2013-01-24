By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips Avent ‘soothies’ have been used for year in the hospital setting. Now the Soothie Bear can be recommended for home use. Parents with newborns up to 3 months find its one-piece silicone construction very lightweight and easy to handle. The simple but durable bear-shaped design won’t become misshapen over time.
Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean
The soft, flexible shield fits comfortably to baby’s face. Small holes on the shield create extra airflow to prevent skin irritation. Soothie Bear can be easily sterilized and is dishwasher safe. Because the silicone is transparent, it is easy to see the dirt and know when it’s time to clean it.
Medical grade silicone
Soothie Bears are made from a very strong, high-quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Quality controls are put in place to ensure clean manufacturing conditions. Silicone is far more durable than latex in hot water, and is more suitable for dishwasher and sterilizer use.
Orthodontic teat
The orthodontic teat is designed to be taste and odor free so it is more likely to be accepted by baby. It is also tested for bite and tear resistance.
