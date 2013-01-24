Αρχική σελίδα
SmartCT Roadmap Live 3D image guidance tool

SmartCT Roadmap

Live 3D image guidance tool

SmartCT* Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.

Features
Accurate and dynamic 3D guidance

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.
The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.
To promote accuracy, SmartCT Roadmap adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source to image distance. All modes of use can be controlled at table side and are fully dynamic to allow changes in gantry and table position, field of view and source to image distance.
To enhance visibility for different guidewires, devices and anatomy, you can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D visualization, and display the vessel path, segmentation, markings and measurements of the 3D volume on the SmartCT Roadmap.

  * SmartCT is not available in the United States.

