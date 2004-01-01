Respironics V200

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.
Range of treatment modalities || Supports every patient and car
Range of treatment modalities supports all patients
As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.
Range of treatment modalities supports all patients
As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.
Range of treatment modalities supports all patients
As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.
Advanced breath delivery || Provides advanced invasive and
Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony
For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.
Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony
For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.
Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony
For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.
Broad connectivity || Supports every patient and car
Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment
The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.
Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment
The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.
Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment
The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.
Automatic adjustments || Provides advanced invasive and
Automatic adjustments simplify usage
For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.
Automatic adjustments simplify usage
For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.
Automatic adjustments simplify usage
For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.
Range of treatment modalities || Supports every patient and car
Advanced breath delivery || Provides advanced invasive and
Broad connectivity || Supports every patient and car
Automatic adjustments || Provides advanced invasive and
Range of treatment modalities || Supports every patient and car
Range of treatment modalities supports all patients
As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.
Range of treatment modalities supports all patients
As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.
Range of treatment modalities supports all patients
As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.
Advanced breath delivery || Provides advanced invasive and
Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony
For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.
Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony
For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.
Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony
For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.
Broad connectivity || Supports every patient and car
Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment
The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.
Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment
The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.
Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment
The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.
Automatic adjustments || Provides advanced invasive and
Automatic adjustments simplify usage
For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.
Automatic adjustments simplify usage
For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.
Automatic adjustments simplify usage
For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.