Αναζήτηση όρων

Respironics V200

Ventilator

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

The Respironics V200 critical care ventilator provides state-of-the-art ventilation modes with synchrony options that reduce the work of breathing and streamline patient care.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας
Features
Range of treatment modalities || Supports every patient and car

Range of treatment modalities supports all patients

As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.

Range of treatment modalities supports all patients

As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.

Range of treatment modalities supports all patients

As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.
Advanced breath delivery || Provides advanced invasive and

Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony

For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.

Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony

For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.

Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony

For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.
Broad connectivity || Supports every patient and car

Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment

The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.

Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment

The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.

Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment

The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.
Automatic adjustments || Provides advanced invasive and

Automatic adjustments simplify usage

For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.

Automatic adjustments simplify usage

For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.

Automatic adjustments simplify usage

For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.
  • Range of treatment modalities || Supports every patient and car
  • Advanced breath delivery || Provides advanced invasive and
  • Broad connectivity || Supports every patient and car
  • Automatic adjustments || Provides advanced invasive and
See all features
Range of treatment modalities || Supports every patient and car

Range of treatment modalities supports all patients

As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.

Range of treatment modalities supports all patients

As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.

Range of treatment modalities supports all patients

As a busy clinician, you will appreciate the V200's design and its range of treatment modalities for all patient populations. This allows you to use the same ventilator for all patients to reduce training and costs.
Advanced breath delivery || Provides advanced invasive and

Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony

For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.

Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony

For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.

Advanced breath delivery to improve synchrony

For invasive ventilation, the V200 provides instantly recognizable modes. Behind these modes, the V200 ventilator employs advanced breath delivery algorithms—Auto-Trak, Flow-Trak, and Baby-Trak—to improve patient-ventilator synchrony.
Broad connectivity || Supports every patient and car

Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment

The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.

Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment

The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.

Broad connectivity allows use in any care environment

The V200 supports care in any environment by connecting to Philips patient monitors and hospital information systems for a seamless flow of ventilation information.
Automatic adjustments || Provides advanced invasive and

Automatic adjustments simplify usage

For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.

Automatic adjustments simplify usage

For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.

Automatic adjustments simplify usage

For noninvasive ventilation (NIV), the V200 functions like the BiPAP Vision with Auto-Trak, the gold standard for NIV. By using spontaneous breathing (S) and timed back-up (S/T) with IPAP and EPAP settings, the V200 keeps NIV simple, for new and experienced caregivers.

Προδιαγραφές

Patient types
Patient types
Adult
  • Yes
Neonates
  • ≥ 0.5 kg
Pediatric
  • Yes
Communications
Communications
Philips VueLink
  • open interface
Philips DeviceLink
  • Yes
Respi-Link
  • yes
Capsule
  • Yes
Other monitoring and patient information systems
  • Yes
RS232 communications port
  • Yes
Printer compatible
  • Yes
Analog output port
  • Yes
Breath types
Breath types
Volume control ventilation (VCV)
  • Yes
Pressure control ventilation (PCV)
  • Yes
Modes
Modes
A/C
  • Assist/control
CPAP
  • Continuous positive airway pressure
NIV
  • Noninvasive ventilation
PSV
  • Pressure support ventilation
SIMV
  • Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation
SIMV/PSV
  • SIMV with pressure support
Optional features
Optional features
Auto-Trak software
  • Yes
Flow-Trak software
  • Yes
Neonatal software with Baby-Trak
  • Yes
Speaking mode software
  • Yes
Respiratory profile monitor interface software
  • Yes
72-hour trending package software
  • Yes
Respiratory mechanics software
  • Yes
External battery
  • Yes
Oxygen manifold kit
  • Yes
Physical Dimensions (without cart)
Physical Dimensions (without cart)
Height
  • 42 cm (17 in)
Width
  • 38 cm (15 in)
Depth
  • 65 cm (25 in)
Weight
  • 30 kg (66 lb)
Weight with cart
  • 42 kg (93 lb)
Patient types
Patient types
Adult
  • Yes
Neonates
  • ≥ 0.5 kg
Communications
Communications
Philips VueLink
  • open interface
Philips DeviceLink
  • Yes
See all specifications
Patient types
Patient types
Adult
  • Yes
Neonates
  • ≥ 0.5 kg
Pediatric
  • Yes
Communications
Communications
Philips VueLink
  • open interface
Philips DeviceLink
  • Yes
Respi-Link
  • yes
Capsule
  • Yes
Other monitoring and patient information systems
  • Yes
RS232 communications port
  • Yes
Printer compatible
  • Yes
Analog output port
  • Yes
Breath types
Breath types
Volume control ventilation (VCV)
  • Yes
Pressure control ventilation (PCV)
  • Yes
Modes
Modes
A/C
  • Assist/control
CPAP
  • Continuous positive airway pressure
NIV
  • Noninvasive ventilation
PSV
  • Pressure support ventilation
SIMV
  • Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation
SIMV/PSV
  • SIMV with pressure support
Optional features
Optional features
Auto-Trak software
  • Yes
Flow-Trak software
  • Yes
Neonatal software with Baby-Trak
  • Yes
Speaking mode software
  • Yes
Respiratory profile monitor interface software
  • Yes
72-hour trending package software
  • Yes
Respiratory mechanics software
  • Yes
External battery
  • Yes
Oxygen manifold kit
  • Yes
Physical Dimensions (without cart)
Physical Dimensions (without cart)
Height
  • 42 cm (17 in)
Width
  • 38 cm (15 in)
Depth
  • 65 cm (25 in)
Weight
  • 30 kg (66 lb)
Weight with cart
  • 42 kg (93 lb)

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.