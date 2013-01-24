Αρχική σελίδα
Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα

Αναζήτηση όρων

Respironics Ventilator

Respironics Trilogy 202

Ventilator

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

The Philips Respironics Trilogy 202 is both a volume-control & pressure-control ventilator for invasive and noninvasive ventilation. Versatile breath delivery and setup options provide greater continuity of care.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας

Προδιαγραφές

Controls
Controls
CPAP
  • 4 - 20 cmH20 (passive leak port circuits)
IPAP
  • 50 cm H₂O
EPAP/PEEP (a)
  • 0 - 25 cmH20 (active valve circuits)
EPAP/PEEP (b)
  • 4 - 25 cmH20 (passive leak port circuits)
Pressure support
  • 0 – 30 cmH2O
Tidal volume
  • 50 - 2000 ml
Breath rate(a)
  • 0 - 60 BPM (AC mode) BPM
Breath rate(b)
  • 1 - 60 BPM (all other modes) BPM
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 - 5.0 s Synchrony features
Rise time
  • 1 - 6 (relative scale)
Ramp start pressure (a)
  • 0 - 25 cmH20 (active circuits)
Ramp start pressure (b)
  • 4 - 25 cmH20 (passive circuits)
Ramp start pressure (c)
  • 4 - 19 cmH20 (CPAP mode)
Ramp time
  • Off, 5 - 45 min
C-Flex
  • Off, 1 - 3 (relative scale)
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 1 - 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10 - 90 %
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 5 – 40 °C
Storage temperature
  • -20 – 60 °C
Relative humidity
  • 15 - 95 %
Atmospheric pressure
  • 60 - 110 kPa (450 - 825 mmHg)
Patient types
Patient types
Pediatric
  • ≥ 5 kg or greater
Adult
  • Yes
Electrical
Electrical
Input voltage
  • 100 - 240 VAC and 50/60 Hz and 2.1 A
Detachable battery voltage
  • 14.4 VDC
Internal battery life
  • 3 hours under normal conditions
Detachable battery life
  • 3 hours under normal conditions
external battery connection
  • 12 VDC
Volume modes
Volume modes
MPV Mouthpiece Ventilation Mode
  • Yes
Pressure control (PC)
  • Yes
Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV)
  • Yes
SIMV with pressure support (SIMV w/PS)
  • Yes
Control ventilation (CV)
  • Yes
Alarms
Alarms
Low tidal volume
  • Off, 50 - 2000 ml
Circuit disconnect
  • Off, 10 - 60 sec
Apnea
  • Off, 10 - 60 s and 4 - 60 BPM
High tidal volume
  • Off, 50 - 2000 ml
High minute ventilation
  • Off, 1 - 99 l/min Off, 1 - 99 l/min
Low minute ventilation
  • Off, 1 - 99 l/min
High respiratory rate
  • Off, 4 - 80 BPM
Low respiratory rate
  • Off, 4 - 80 BPM
Pressure modes
Pressure modes
Pressure control (PC)
  • Yes
Pressure control-SIMV (PC-SIMV)
  • Yes
Spontaneous ventilation (S)
  • Yes
Spontaneous ventilation with timed back-up (S/T)
  • Yes
Timed ventilation (T)
  • Yes
Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP)
  • Yes
Average volume assured pressure support (AVAPS)
  • With passive circuit type, S, S/T, PC, and T modes only
Options
Options
Detachable back-up battery
  • Offering up to 3 hours additional operating time
Hospital roll stand
  • Provides convenient accessory basket and humidifier mount
DirectView
  • 1 GB SD card data storage integrated into the ventilator software
Monitored parameters
Monitored parameters
Tidal volume
  • 0 - 2000 ml
Minute ventilation
  • 0 - 99 l/min
Estimated leak rate
  • 0 - 200 l/min
Respiratory rate
  • 0 - 80 BPM 0 - 80 BPM
Peak inspiratory flow
  • 0 - 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure
  • 0 - 99 cm H₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 - 99 cm H₂O
% patient triggered breaths
  • 0 - 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 - 1:9.9
Synchrony features
Synchrony features
Auto-Trak sensitivity
  • Auto-Trak sensitivity Auto-adaptive triggering, cycling, and leak compensation (available in all modes, passive circuit only)
Adjustable flow triggering
  • 1 – 9 l/min (available in all modes and circuit types)
Circuit types
Circuit types
Active exhalation valve with proximal airway pressure (PAP)
  • Yes
Active exhalation valve with flow sensor
  • Yes
Passive exhalation port
  • Yes
Compliance
Compliance
IEC 60601-1-2 General requirements for safety – collateral standard Electromagnetic compatibility – requirements and tests
  • Yes
IEC 60601-1 Medical electrical equipment Part 1: General requirements for safety
  • Yes
IEC 60601-2-12 Medical electrical equipment Part 2-12: Particular requirements for the safety of lung ventilators – Critical Care ventilators
  • Yes
Oxygen
Oxygen
FiO2
  • 21 - 100 %
02 flush
  • 2 min at 100%
02 input pressure range
  • 276 - 600 kPa (40 - 87 psi)
  • *Internal battery life 3 hours under normal conditions with optional 3 hour detachable battery; respiratory battery use - run-time test conditions for Trilogy: S/T mode, IPAP 15 cm H20, EPAP 5 cm H20, BPM 12, inspiratory time 0.8 s, passive, compliance 20, resistance 20.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand