The SimplyGo Mini is designed to help you grow your business by giving you the ability to offer the light weight, attractive features and true reliability that today’s patients demand in a POC.
Built for the demands of today’s active patients
Durability matters to your business
Simply smart design
The Right Fit
The SimplyGo Mini is the newest, smallest, and lightest member of the Right Fit portfolio of oxygen products from Philips Respironics. It is designed and rigorously tested to be reliable and durable in real-world environments, undergoing the same testing regimen as its counterpart, the proven SimplyGo POC.
|
SimplyGo Mini System
|
|
System with standard battery
Includes SimplyGo Mini portable oxygen concentrator, carrying case, one standard rechargeable lithium ion battery, DC and AC power cords, accessory bag, and user manual
|
1113601 (U.S.)
1113604 (International)
|
System with extended battery
Includes SimplyGo Mini portable oxygen concentrator, carrying case, one extended rechargeable lithium ion battery, DC and AC power cords, accessory bag, and user manual
|
1113602 (U.S.)
1113605 (International)
|
Accessories
|
|
Standard lithium ion battery
|
1116816
|
Extended lithium ion battery
|
1116817
|
SimplyGo Mini External Battery Charger
|
1116830
|
SimplyGo Mini DC power supply
|
1116819
|
SimplyGo Mini AC power supply
|
1116818
|
SimplyGo Mini AC power cord
|
1082664
|
SimplyGo Mini airline cable
|
1113902
|
User Manual
|
1118724
|
Accessories – Bags - Brown
|
|
SimplyGo Mini carry bag and strap brown
|
1119897
|
SimplyGo Mini accessory bag, brown
|
1116824
|
SimplyGo Mini backpack, brown
|
1116836
|
Accessories – Bags – Black
|
|
SimplyGo Mini carry bag and strap, black
|
1119928
|
SimplyGo Mini accessory bag, black
|
1119893
|
SimplyGo Mini backpack, black
|
1119894
|
Warranties
|
|
SimplyGo Mini 3-year system, 1-year sieve warranty
|
1120121
|
SimplyGo Mini 2-year sieve warranty extension
|
1120123
|
SimplyGo Mini 3-year system, 3-year sieve warranty
|
1122070
We know how much quality and reliability matter to you, your business, and most importantly -- to your patients. That’s why it matters to us. Learn more about our commitment to quality in the Right Fit portfolio of oxygen solutions in this personal message from Eli Diacopoulos, General Manager, Philips Respironics, Respiratory Care.
