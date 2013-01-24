Αρχική σελίδα
Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα

Αναζήτηση όρων

MobileDiagnost Opta Mobile X-ray system

MobileDiagnost Opta

Mobile X-ray system

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

A powerful, lightweight and compact portable digital X‐ray machine optimized for all-round performance and fast return on investment.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand