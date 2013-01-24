By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Enjoy ease of mobility. Lighter in weight and more compact than motorized systems, MobileDiagnost Opta moves around challenging spaces in ORs, ERs, ICUs, and general wards with freedom and ease.
Only 3 clicks to exam completion
Our Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. Its pre-sets and customized user profiles enhance the work environment and promote workflow continuity.
Special APR controls include pediatric settings
Built-in APR (anatomical programmed radiography) controls help achieve a high level of exposure accuracy by selecting filters based on anatomy and capturing quality images with effective dose management.
Exceptional price to performance balance
MobileDiagnost Opta is an easy-to-own portable digital X-ray machine. Speed, power, performance, and affordability make it a good option for smaller clinics, hospital that require multiple mobile DR systems, or facilities looking for a single system to cover most application needs..
Quick repeatable exam quality with digital detector
Durable 35cm x 43cm tethered detector with imaging area of 2304 x 2800 pixels can be positioned easily to cover region of interest and can withstand shocks and vibrations over a wide range of temperatures/humidity.
Supports a full range of procedure types
The high power of the MobileDiagnost Opta’s generator permits a short exposure time of 1ms to capture quality, low dose images during pediatric cases. All generator functionality is integrated into the Eleva workspot
