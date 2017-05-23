Αρχική σελίδα
Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα

Αναζήτηση όρων

Respironics Total face mask

Respironics Total Face Mask

Total face mask

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

The Philips Respironics Total Face Mask is a comfortable alternative for patients who may not be able to obtain a good seal with a nasal or oro-nasal mask, experience skin breakdown due to pressure on sensitive areas, or who are claustrophobic.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Media Gallery

Features
Soft, flexible sealing layer
Soft, flexible sealing layer creates an effective seal

Soft, flexible sealing layer creates an effective seal

Air pressure from the system inflates the flexible sealing layer. This minimizes leaks, provides optimal airflow through the nasal passages, and allows more natural, comfortable breathing for the patient.
Clear, lightweight faceplate
Clear, lightweight faceplate may ease claustrophobia

Clear, lightweight faceplate may ease claustrophobia

Made of clear plastic, the lightweight faceplate adds to the comfort of Total Face Mask. It does not obstruct the patient's vision, which may ease the feeling of claustrophobia that some patients experience.
Easy-to-use headgear

Easy-to-use headgear for secure, stable fit

The Philips Respironics Total Face Mask comes with comfortable, easy-to-use headgear. Sturdy cloth side straps and a mesh crown strap keep the mask evenly and securely in place and help to reduce mask leaks. Adjustable hook and loop tabs on the straps attach to hooks on the faceplate of the mask for stable placement. A quick-release cord enables fast removal.
Integral exhalation ports

Integral exhalation ports provide a continuous leak path

Integral exhalation ports provide a continuous leak path.
Entrainment valve

Entrainment valve for added confidence

An entrainment valve allows the patient to breathe room air if pressure is discontinued as in the case of power failure.
Pressure pickoff port

Pressure pickoff port facilitates monitoring

Pressure pickoff port facilitates monitoring.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

View more documentation
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand