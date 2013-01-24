Αρχική σελίδα
Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα

Αναζήτηση όρων

Respironics Oro-nasal mask

Respironics AF811

Oro-nasal mask

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

The Respironics AF811 oro-nasal single-use mask provides long-term comfort by combining a soft gel cushion with a gentle pliable seal. The CapStrap headgear allows stability and comfort while facilitating oral access.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας

Media Gallery

Features
Gel pad with silicone flap
Gel pad with silicone flap for maximum comfort

Gel pad with silicone flap for maximum comfort

The gel cushion evenly distributes pressure on the face, and the silicone flap seals around the sensitive nasal bridge with minimal pressure.
CapStrap

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The CapStrap headgear provides additional stability. It allows the mask to flip up, leaving the patient's face free, which makes routine patient care easy.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand