Respironics Aerogen NIVO

With the Respironics AF531 oro-nasal mask and Aerogen NIVO nebulizer system, clinicians can provide nebulizer treatments without disconnecting patient circuits and struggling with in-line nebulizer add-ons.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Efficient nebulization for optimal medication delivery
The NIVO nebulizer provides a particle size of 3.4 um average mass median aerodynamic diameter (MMAD), the optimal particle size for inhalation therapy. The system uses the Aerogen OnQTM vibrating mesh technology and Pro-X controller.
Nebulizing elbows
Nebulizing elbows for easy aerosol delivery
The NIVO nebulizing elbows are designed specifically for noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and can remain attached when not in use or be easily removed between treatments. They support continuous NIV and medication delivery, in upright and reclining positions.
Transparent
Transparent for easy visualization
The nebulizer adds minimal dead space, offers a clear visualization of medication delivery and can easily be removed after aerosol treatment.
Standard nebulizing elbow
Standard nebulizing elbow for ventilator with safety system
The Philips Respironics standard nebulizing elbow with Aerogen NIVO nebulizer allows delivery of nebulizer treatments during NIV, eliminates the need to disconnect the circuit and delivers medication in upright or reclining position.
Entrainment nebulizing elbow
Entrainment nebulizing elbow with anti-asphyxia valve
For dedicated noninvasive ventilators, there is the entrainment elbow with Aerogen NIVO nebulizer and built-in anti-asphyxia valve.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.