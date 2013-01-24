The Respironics NM3 monitors physiologic gas exchange, deadspace, and alveolar tidal volume, and a host of accessory parameters. This valuable insight helps you answer the toughest clinical questions, throughout the continuum of care.
|Adult
|
|Pediatric
|
|Neonatal
|
|Philips VueLink
|
|RS232
|
|Spacelabs Flexport
|
|USB
|
|Respi-Link
|
|V200 interface
|
|Printer capability
|
|Analog output port
|
|Mainstream CO2
|
|Sidestream CO2
|
|Cardiac output
|
|Pulse oximetry
|
|Adjustable
|
|Audio (adjustable volume)
|
|Visual
|
|Nurse call
|
|Life
|
|Recharge time
|
|Type
|
|CO2 elimination
|
|End tidal carbon dioxide
|
|Inspired carbon dioxide
|
|Mixed expired CO2
|
|Respiration rate
|
|Oxygen saturation
|
|Pulse rate
|
|Positive end expiratory pressure
|
|mean airway pressure
|
|Peak inspiratory pressure
|
|Peak expiratory pressure
|
|Peak inspiratory flow
|
|Peak expiratory flow
|
|Systematic vascular resistance
|
|Minute volume
|
|Airway deadspace
|
|Deadspace to tidal volume ratio
|
|Rapid shallow breathing index
|
|Alveolar minute volume
|
|Inspired tidal volume
|
|Expired tidal volume
|
|Dynamic compliance
|
|Airway resistance
|
|Stroke volume index
|
|Cardiac output
|
|Cardiac index
|
|Stroke volume
|
|Pulmonary capillary blood flow
|