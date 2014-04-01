Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.