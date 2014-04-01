Αναζήτηση όρων

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Camlock Plate

Mounting solution

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

Learn more about the options to mount a Camlock Plate to a flat surface.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας
Features
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit || 1
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Click here for more information
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit || 1
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
  • Camlock Plate Mounting Kit || 1
See all features
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit || 1
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Click here for more information
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit || 1
Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.