AngioSculpt

PTA scoring balloon catheter

AngioSculpt PTA Scoring Balloon Catheter delivers 15-25 times more force than conventional balloons with low rates of dissections and stenting.³

Features
Precision: Edges lock in for minimal slippage
• Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place • No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue¹,²

• Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place • No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue¹,²

• Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place • No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue¹,²
Power: ~15 – 25x scoring force
• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³ • AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement

• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³ • AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement

• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³ • AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
Safety: Low dissection rate¹,²
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon • Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,² • Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,² • Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶

• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon • Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,² • Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,² • Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶

• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon • Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,² • Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,² • Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶
  Precision: Edges lock in for minimal slippage
  Power: ~15 – 25x scoring force
  Safety: Low dissection rate¹,²
Power: ~15 – 25x scoring force
• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³ • AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement

• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³ • AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement

Safety: Low dissection rate¹,²
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon • Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,² • Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,² • Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶

• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon • Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,² • Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,² • Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶

Documentation

Ordering information (1)

Ordering information

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Προδιαγραφές

Model Number 2216-35100
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2155-3540
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2216-25100
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2216-20100
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-40100
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2290-40100
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-50100
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2155-25406
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2332-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-4020
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-60100
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-4040
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-40200
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2155-2040
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2290-50100
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2333-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-5040
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-50200
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-2010
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 10 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2249-60200
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2333-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-2020
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2155-3040
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2039-3020
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2092-4040
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2290-60100
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2216-30100
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2076-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2105-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2105-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-5020
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2334-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018 in
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-3520
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2334-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2332-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-2520
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2076-5040
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2216-35100
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
  • *Please refer to product labeling, including the Instructions For Use, to select the appropriate device size.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

