• Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place
• No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue¹,²
Power: ~15 – 25x scoring force
• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³
• AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³
• AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³
• AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
Safety: Low dissection rate¹,²
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon
• Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,²
• Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,²
• Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon
• Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,²
• Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,²
• Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon
• Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,²
• Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,²
• Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon
• Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,²
• Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,²
• Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶
• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³
• AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³
• AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³
• AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon
• Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,²
• Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,²
• Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon
• Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,²
• Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,²
• Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon
• Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,²
• Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,²
• Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon
• Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,²
• Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,²
• Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶
1. Kiesz RS, Scheinert D, Peeters PJ, et al. Results from the international registry of the AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon Catheter for the treatment of infrapopliteal disease. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2008;51:10 (suppl B);75.
2. Scheinert D, Peeters P, Bosiers M, et al. Results of the multicenter first-in-man study of a novel scoring balloon catheter for the treatment of infra-popliteal peripheral arterial disease. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2007;70:1034-1039.
3. AngioSculpt Test Plan ST-1197 (2008), on file at AngioScore, Inc.
4. Fonseca A, Costa JR, Abizaid A, et al. Intravascular ultrasound assessment of the novel AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon Catheter for the treatment of complex coronary lesions. J Invasive Cardiol. 2008;20:21-27.
5. Bosiers et al, Use of the AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon for Infrapopliteal Lesions in Patients with Critical Limb Ischemia: 1-year Outcome Vascular, Vol. 17. No. 1, pp. 29-35. 2009.
6. MASCOT Presented at Veith 2009 (NYC, NY) and CRT 2010 (Washington, DC).
*Please refer to product labeling, including the Instructions For Use, to select the appropriate device size.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
