The Assess is available in Full (60-880 L/min) and Low (30-390 L/min) peak airflow ranges.
Full and Low range options tor accurate readings
L-shaped design || Easy to use and care for
L-shaped design encourages correct posture
The Assess is designed to be easy for patients to use, and to help them get an accurate reading every time.
Safety Mouthpiece || Safe for patients
Safety Mouthpiece for extra hygiene
This safety feature reduces the risk of cross-contamination during multi-patient screening, and the one-way valve prevents patients from inadvertently breathing in air through their meters during peak expiratory flow rate testing.
Transparent construction || Easy to use and care for
Transparent construction makes it last longer
The sturdy, durable, clear, impact-resistant construction promotes ongoing cleaning and maintenance. Because the Assess is made of transparent material, it is easy to see if it is operating correctly.
NAEPP standards || Safe for patients
NAEPP standards safeguard quality
This peak flow meter meets or exceeds National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Technical Standards for peak flow meters, based on American Thoracic Society Standardization of Spirometry 1994 Update (26 Waveforms).
Zone clips || Easy to use and care for
Zone clips for enhanced asthma management
Flexible clips provide a three- or four-zone asthma management system.
Warranty || Easy to use and care for
Warranty for unconditional replacement
The Assess Peak Flow Meter comes with a one-year unconditional replacement warranty. With proper care, your Assess should last at least two years.
Προδιαγραφές
Dimensions
Dimensions
Main Body
20.3 cm L x 3.8 cm W x 3.2 cm T (8.0" H x 1.5" W x 1.3" T)
