Assess Peak flow meter

Peak flow meter

When seconds count, you can count on Assess to deliver peak airflow measurements with superior accuracy and reproducibility. Everything about Assess is designed to make it work better and last longer.

Features
Full and Low range options || Accurate

Full and Low range options tor accurate readings

The Assess is available in Full (60-880 L/min) and Low (30-390 L/min) peak airflow ranges.

L-shaped design || Easy to use and care for

L-shaped design encourages correct posture

The Assess is designed to be easy for patients to use, and to help them get an accurate reading every time.

Safety Mouthpiece || Safe for patients

Safety Mouthpiece for extra hygiene

This safety feature reduces the risk of cross-contamination during multi-patient screening, and the one-way valve prevents patients from inadvertently breathing in air through their meters during peak expiratory flow rate testing.

Transparent construction || Easy to use and care for

Transparent construction makes it last longer

The sturdy, durable, clear, impact-resistant construction promotes ongoing cleaning and maintenance. Because the Assess is made of transparent material, it is easy to see if it is operating correctly.

NAEPP standards || Safe for patients

NAEPP standards safeguard quality

This peak flow meter meets or exceeds National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Technical Standards for peak flow meters, based on American Thoracic Society Standardization of Spirometry 1994 Update (26 Waveforms).

Zone clips || Easy to use and care for

Zone clips for enhanced asthma management

Flexible clips provide a three- or four-zone asthma management system.

Warranty || Easy to use and care for

Warranty for unconditional replacement

The Assess Peak Flow Meter comes with a one-year unconditional replacement warranty. With proper care, your Assess should last at least two years.

  • Full and Low range options || Accurate
  • L-shaped design || Easy to use and care for
  • Safety Mouthpiece || Safe for patients
  • Transparent construction || Easy to use and care for
Προδιαγραφές

Dimensions
Dimensions
Main Body
  • 20.3 cm L x 3.8 cm W x 3.2 cm T (8.0" H x 1.5" W x 1.3" T)
Mouthpiece (pediatrics) - Length
  • 5.7 (2.25") cm (inch)
Weight
  • 73.8 (2.6) grams (oz)
Mouthpiece (pediatrics) - Outer Diameter (patient end)
  • 2.3 (0.9") cm (inch)
Mouthpiece (pediatrics) - Inside Diameter (meter end)
  • 2.8 (1.1") cm (inch)
Performance Data
Performance Data
Reproducibility
  • ≤5% or 10 L / min, whichever is greater
Accuracy
  • +/-10% or 20 L / min, whichever is greater
Interdevice Variability
  • ≤10% or 20 L / min, whichever is greater
Materials
Materials
Main Body
  • Impact-resistant polycarbonate
Mouthpiece
  • Polyethylene
Scale
  • Hot-stamped, alcohol-resistant
Moving Parts
  • Surgical-grade stainless steel
Calibration Data - Assess Full Range
Calibration Data - Assess Full Range
Measurement Range
  • 60-880 l/min
Resolution
  • 10 l/min
Calibration Data - Assess Low Range
Calibration Data - Assess Low Range
Measurement Range
  • 30-390 l/min
Calibration Range - Assess Low Range
Calibration Range - Assess Low Range
Resolution
  • 5 l/min
