DreamStation Go Portable PAP Therapy System

DreamStation Go

Portable PAP Therapy System

DreamStation Go is a ultra portable positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy system designed for the frequent traveler. Patients can rely on its unique blend of connectivity, packability and powerful, convenient features.

Features
Cross-device connectivity
Patients using DreamStation Go with other devices compatible with the DreamMapper self-management tool can now view their combined progress in one consolidated, printable dashboard to view complete therapy results.
Packable performance
With its slim profile, compact footprint and revolutionary micro-flexible tubing, DreamStation Go offers high performance PAP therapy in a device that easily stows in existing baggage. It’s designed to facilitate easy airport screening and offers discretion while traveling.
Trusted technology
DreamStation Go includes the same clinically-proven Flex pressure-relief technologies, therapy algorithms and event detection found in our DreamStation and System One PAP therapy devices.
Easy to use
Intuitive color touchscreen offers quick, simple setup and easy navigation via familiar swipe and tap gestures.
Micro-flexible tubing
DreamStation Go features our smallest PAP tubing ever offered. At just 12mm in diameter, it offers the same therapeutic experience as traditional tubing while taking up 58% less space⁴ It offers enhanced flexibility, portability and connectivity.
Portable power
With its optional integrated overnight battery, DreamStation Go offers patients protection from power interruption and the freedom to sleep off the grid.
Travel with humidification
DreamStation Go’s optional heated humidifier has been designed to use tap, bottled or distilled water⁵ so travelers don’t have the inconvenience of packing or purchasing distilled water when they arrive at their destination. It features water-saving technology designed to provide a full night of heated humidification⁶ by actively monitoring ambient conditions and therapy settings and automatically adjusting moisture delivery when humidifier target time is enabled.
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

Προδιαγραφές

Size and Weight
Size and Weight
Height
  • 5.8 cm (2.3")
Weight
  • 854 g (1.86 lb)
Length
  • 15.1 cm (5.9")
Width
  • 15.1 cm (5.9")
Ports and Interfaces
Ports and Interfaces
USB Charging Port
  • 5V, 2.5A
Data port
  • micro-USB
Wireless Connectivity
  • Bluetooth®-enabled
Removable Storage
  • microSD (optional)
Humidifier Details
Humidifier Details
Size
  • 14.7 x 15.1 x 5.9 cm (5.79 x 5.95 x 2.32 in)
Weight
  • 344.7 g (0.76 lb)
Humidifier Capacity
  • 240 ml
Tubing compatibility
  • Micro-flexible 12 mm, 15 mm and 22 mm standard tubing
Water compatibility
  • Distilled, tap, bottled⁵
Humidifier usage while on Battery power
  • No
Warranty
  • 2 years
Pressure and Features
Pressure and Features
Pressure range
  • 4-20 cm H20
Pressure Relief
  • C-Flex, C-Flex+, A-Flex
Modes
  • CPAP, Auto CPAP
Altitude Compensation
  • automatic
Maximum Altitude
  • 2286 m (7500')
Additional Features
Additional Features
Display
  • color touchscreen
Power Supply
  • built-in
AC Power Consumption
  • 100–240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 2.0-1.0 A
Noise Level
  • Sub 30db operation
Battery Operation
  • optional snap-on Li-Ion battery pack
Service
Service
Warranty
  • 2 years

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 4. When compared to Philips 22mm performance tubing
  • 5. In very hard water areas, it is recommended that you use distilled or bottled water.
  • 6. Adjusts humidification output when water-saver target time is enabled. Refer to the User Manual for more information.

