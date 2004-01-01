Αναζήτηση όρων

ATOM Rabee Incu i model 102

Incubator

Εύρεση παρόμοιων προϊόντων

Optimal environments start with peace and quiet. The Rabee Incu I Model 102 incubator offers the calm and quiet that are so developmentally beneficial to your youngest patients.

Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας
Features
Low noise level

Low noise level improves infant comfort

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at just 41 dBA.

Low noise level improves infant comfort

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at just 41 dBA.

Low noise level improves infant comfort

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at just 41 dBA.
Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design puts care within reach

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 is designed to give you the ergonomics and access to help you provide excellent care.

Ergonomic design puts care within reach

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 is designed to give you the ergonomics and access to help you provide excellent care.

Ergonomic design puts care within reach

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 is designed to give you the ergonomics and access to help you provide excellent care.
Gentle-drop doors

Gentle-drop doors for undisturbed sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.

Gentle-drop doors for undisturbed sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.

Gentle-drop doors for undisturbed sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.
Movable screen

Movable screen is convenient to position

Movable screen is convenient to position.

Movable screen is convenient to position

Movable screen is convenient to position.

Movable screen is convenient to position

Movable screen is convenient to position.
Curtain of air

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule.

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule.

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule.
Double lock system

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security
Gentle-tilt mattress

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.
Detachable components

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.
  • Low noise level
  • Ergonomic design
  • Gentle-drop doors
  • Movable screen
See all features
Low noise level

Low noise level improves infant comfort

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at just 41 dBA.

Low noise level improves infant comfort

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at just 41 dBA.

Low noise level improves infant comfort

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 provides a calm, quiet environment that supports Developmental Care goals. It's simply serene at just 41 dBA.
Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design puts care within reach

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 is designed to give you the ergonomics and access to help you provide excellent care.

Ergonomic design puts care within reach

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 is designed to give you the ergonomics and access to help you provide excellent care.

Ergonomic design puts care within reach

The Rabee Incu i Model 102 is designed to give you the ergonomics and access to help you provide excellent care.
Gentle-drop doors

Gentle-drop doors for undisturbed sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.

Gentle-drop doors for undisturbed sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.

Gentle-drop doors for undisturbed sleep

Unique side access through gentle-drop doors and side ports helps leave the infant undisturbed.
Movable screen

Movable screen is convenient to position

Movable screen is convenient to position.

Movable screen is convenient to position

Movable screen is convenient to position.

Movable screen is convenient to position

Movable screen is convenient to position.
Curtain of air

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule.

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule.

Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature

To help maintain a constant temperature, a caring curtain of air prevents ambient air from entering the capsule.
Double lock system

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security

Double lock system for extra security
Gentle-tilt mattress

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.

Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning

The incubator's gentle-tilt mattress helps you find the best position for your infant patients. You can adjust the gentle-tilt mattress without opening the incubator.
Detachable components

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.

Detachable components support easy maintenance

Components, including the humidifier, are easy to detach and easy to clean. The electrostatic filter can be changed with no tools required.

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Καταλαβαίνω

Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.

Καταλαβαίνω

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Καταλαβαίνω
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Με την επιφύλαξη παντός δικαιώματος.

Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.