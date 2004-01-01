ATOM Rabee Incu i model 102

Αναζήτηση όρων
Optimal environments start with peace and quiet. The Rabee Incu I Model 102 incubator offers the calm and quiet that are so developmentally beneficial to your youngest patients.
Low noise level improves infant comfort
Ergonomic design puts care within reach
Gentle-drop doors for undisturbed sleep
Movable screen is convenient to position
Curtain of air helps maintain a constant temperature
Double lock system for extra security
Gentle-tilt mattress allows precise positioning
Detachable components support easy maintenance
