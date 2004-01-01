Αναζήτηση όρων

ATOM Infa Warmer i model 103

Infant warmer

Ideal for Labor and Delivery and well-baby care, the Infa Warmer i also offers advantages for high-acuity environments. The easy-to-move unit allows you to take the Infa Warmer where your care requires.

Features
Swivel heater head

Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery

The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.

Sturdy casters

Quiet side drop panels

Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise

The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.

Optional features

Optional features help you customize your care

The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.

Advanced design

Advanced design for optimal ergonomics

The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.

  • Swivel heater head
  • Sturdy casters
  • Quiet side drop panels
  • Optional features
