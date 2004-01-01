ATOM Infa Warmer i model 103

Ideal for Labor and Delivery and well-baby care, the Infa Warmer i also offers advantages for high-acuity environments. The easy-to-move unit allows you to take the Infa Warmer where your care requires.
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.
Media Gallery
Features
Swivel heater head
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.
Sturdy casters
Quiet side drop panels
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.
Optional features
Optional features help you customize your care
The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.
Advanced design
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.
Quiet side drop panels
Optional features
