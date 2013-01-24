Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα
The Respironics V60 ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.

Προδιαγραφές

General
General
Oxygen inlet pressure range
  • 276 to 600 kPa (40 to 87 psig)
Weight with optional battery
  • 10.9 kg (24 lb)
Weight without optional battery
  • 10.0 kg (22 lb)
Dimensions
  • 33.7 cm H x 39.4 cm W x 42.9 cm D (13.3"H x 15.5" W x 16.5" D)
Patient types
Patient types
Suitability
  • Pediatric (≥ 20 kg) and Adult
Electrical
Electrical
AC voltage
  • 100 to 240 VAC
AC frequency
  • 50 to 60 Hz
AC power
  • 300 V·A
Battery operating time
  • 6 hours in normal conditions
Settings
Settings
C-Flex
  • Off, 1 to 3
IPAP
  • 4 to 40 cm H₂O
CPAP
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
Max P (PPV maximum pressure limit)
  • 5 to 40 cm H₂O
EPAP
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
Max P (AVAPS maximum IPAP)
  • 6 to 40 cm H₂O
Inspiratory time
  • 0.30 to 3.00 sec
Min P (AVAPS minimum IPAP)
  • 5 to 30 cm H₂O
Oxygen percentage
  • 21 to 100 %
Ramp time
  • Off, 5 to 45 min
Respiratory rate
  • 4 to 60 beats per minute
Rise time
  • 1 to 5
Triggering and cycling
  • Auto-adaptive (Auto-Trak) or Auto-Trak Plus (optional). Trigger: normal, +1 to +7. Cycle: -2, -1, normal, +1 to +6
AVAPS target tidal volume
  • 200 to 2000 ml BTPS
Max E
  • 0 to 100 cm H₂O/l
Max R
  • 0 to 50 cm H₂Ol/s
PPV%
  • 0 to 100 %
Max V (PPV maximum volume limit)
  • 200 to 3500 ml
Patient Data
Patient Data
Breath phase/trigger indicator
  • Spontaneous, Timed, Exhale
PIP
  • 0 to 50 cm H₂O
Patient/total leak
  • 0 to 200 l/min BTPS
Patient Trigger
  • 0 to 100 %
Respiratory Rate
  • 0 to 90 beats per minute
Ti/Ttot
  • 0 to 91 %
Minute volume
  • 0 to 99.0 l/min BTPS
Tidal volume
  • 0 to 3000 ml BTPS
Waveform window
Waveform window
Pressure waveform
  • 0 - 50 cm H₂O
Flow waveform
  • 240-2401 /min BTPS
Volume waveform
  • 0 - 3,500 ml BTPS
Alarm adjustable range
Alarm adjustable range
Lo Rate (low respiratory rate alarm)
  • 1 - 89 beats per minute
Hi Rate (hi respiratory rate alarm)
  • 5 - 90 beats per minute
Hi Vr (high tidal volume alarm)
  • 200 - 3,500 ml
Lo Vr (low tidal volume alarm)
  • OFF - 1,500 ml
HIP (high inspiratory pressure alarm)
  • 5 - 50 cm H₂O
LIP (low inspiratory pressure alarm)
  • OFF, 1 - 40 cm H₂O
Lo VE (low minute ventilation alarm)
  • OFF, 0.1 - 991 /min
LIP T (low inspiratory pressure delay time)
  • 5 - 60 sec

