By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
A comprehensive set of over 70 clinical applications for Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, and Vascular with a steady heartbeat of new functionalities and enhancement to keep you update with the latest solution innovation.
Protect your investment
Protect your investment
Philips service agreements go beyond standard service support. The advanced visualization proposition offers a broad range of services from hardware, software, customer support to education to fit your needs and meet your unique clinical, operational, and financial goals.
Data segregation
Data segregation
Patient and role-based access control to protect sensitive patient data from unauthorized access. Provides a data segregation mechanism to assign exams based on application entity title and DICOM tags.
Advanced visualization scalability
Advanced visualization scalability
From a single workstation towards an enterprise solution for up to 200 concurrent users with a single patient directory across the enterprise. Fast deployment on-site of a complete server virtualized solution deployed on-premise infrastructure of hospital or infrastructure provided by Philips.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.