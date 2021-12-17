Αναζήτηση όρων
Designed to bring clarity and personalization in radiation oncology closer to the point of care, Philips Multimodality Simulation Workspace connects to Philips and non-Philips imaging devices or PACS to access image datasets including CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT. It provides vendor-neutral support for multimodality image fusion and contouring to help physicians better define tumor volume and surrounding organs-at-risk.
Call +30 210 61 62 000
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.Καταλαβαίνω
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.Καταλαβαίνω
Κάνοντας κλικ στον σύνδεσμο, θα φύγετε από τον επίσημο ιστότοπο της Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Τυχόν σύνδεσμοι προς ιστότοπους τρίτων που ενδέχεται να εμφανίζονται σε αυτόν τον ιστότοπο παρέχονται μόνο για τη διευκόλυνσή σας και σε καμία περίπτωση δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν οποιαδήποτε σχέση ή έγκριση των πληροφοριών που παρέχονται σε αυτούς τους συνδεδεμένους ιστότοπους. Η Philips δεν προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις ή εγγυήσεις κανενός είδους σχετικά με ιστότοπους τρίτων ή τις πληροφορίες που περιέχονται σε αυτούς.Καταλαβαίνω
Select countryΕλλάδα (Ελληνική)
Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.