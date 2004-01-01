Αναζήτηση όρων
How do you bring together key patient information in care environments from diverse equipment? The IntelliBridge EC10 module consolidates data from bedside devices to display on IntelliVue patient monitors and transmit to clinical and hospital information systems.
IntelliBridge System is a vendor-neutral interoperability solution between your hospital information systems and patient care devices - whether from Philips or other manufacturers - to help you boost clinical workflow efficiency, and let you leverage patient data to inform your clinical decisions.
Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise provides a single, standards-based point of interoperability between your Philips clinical systems and your enterprise information systems, while reducing complexity and cost in your healthcare environment.
