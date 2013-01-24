IntelliVue MP60/MP70

IntelliVue MP60 and MP70 patient monitors are designed to match the unique needs of adult, pediatric patients in critical and intermediate care settings. Featuring highly flexible configuration and extensive clinical measurements & tools.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Enhanced user interface to convey key data more quickly
We’ve redesigned the user interface to improve visibility of patient data, make it easier to use, and to enhance compatibility with standard software. For example, waves automatically adjust in size depending on the number of waves configured to improve clarity.
SpeedPoint operation**
SpeedPoint operation** for easy input
The smooth SpeedPoint** operation is designed for easy information input and onscreen navigation.
Touchscreen*
Touchscreen* simplifies tasks
A touchscreen* is available with compatible displays. Many functions are accessible through simple one-touch commands.
Event Surveillance
Event Surveillance reduces information overload
Event Surveillance contributes to overall efficiency and supports decision making by identifying and documenting clinically significant patient episodes for review. Users determine the parameters that constitute an event and which measurements to record during predefined clinical situations.
"Smart" prioritization
"Smart" prioritization of patient information helps improve staff focus
Portal technology uses Philips Tunneling Control Engine to prioritize physiologic measurements, monitoring information, and alarm notifications – regardless of the amount of network traffic. IntelliVue offers uninterrupted patient monitoring without the risk of system overload or additional network connections.
ProtocolWatch
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care
Simplifies sepsis care by continually checking monitoring data against care protocol criteria to help provide clarity when it matters most. Whenever criteria for sepsis are met, ProtocolWatch prompts clinicians for the tests, observations, or interventions indicated by the protocol. ProtocolWatch also produces a log that can be printed for documentation and quality improvement.
You can capture, review, and store diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the IntelliVue Information Center. You can also locally print in a harmonized layout.
NBP measurement
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Each NBP measurement now generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
Customized viewing
Customized viewing streamlines communication
Customized viewing options let you see and analyze data in graphical or numerical formats, juxtapose real-time measurements and trended data, and organize every onscreen element – from waveforms to data labels – as desired.
Color display
Color display shows key data at a glance
The 38 cm (15˝) color XGA monitor display with 4, 6, or 8 waveforms is bright and easy to read.
* Available only on IntelliVue MP70
* Optional on IntelliVue MP70
